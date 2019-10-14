Iran, Iraq intelligent services cooperate to secure Arbaeen pilgrims

Some bombing cases have been discovered and defused in recent days, he said adding that pilgrims are presently commuting safe and sound at three Iran-Iraq borders of Shalamche, Mehran and Chazzabeh.

Two cells planning acts of terrorism during Arbaeen march in southern Iranian province of Khuzestan have also been dismantled, the minister added.

"Some 50 weapons have been seized in the operations to detain the terrorists," Alavi said.

Hailing all the Iranian affiliated organizations to ensure security of Arbaeen march, he hoped that the security will be sustainable by the end of Arbaeen ceremonies.

Earlier on Monday and during his visit to Shalamcheh border, in Khuzestan Province, the Iranian minister said that the process of serving Arbaeen pilgrims is good and valuable, adding that the necessary measures are foreseen for the return of the pilgrims.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of Shalamcheh crossing and mentioned that serving the Arbaeen pilgrims across the border of Iran-Iraq continues.

The highest number of pilgrims has crossed Shalmacheh. Some 850,000 Iranian and foreign pilgrims entered Iraq via the Shalmacheh border crossing during the past two weeks.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, millions of people flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hossein is located, to perform mourning rites. This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

