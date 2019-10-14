  1. Politics
14 October 2019 - 11:20

Iran’s Intelligence min. visits Shalamcheh border

Iran’s Intelligence min. visits Shalamcheh border

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alavi said that the process of serving Arbaeen pilgrims is good and valuable, adding that the necessary measures are foreseen for the return of the pilgrims.

This year pilgrims have welcomed Arbaeen march remarkably, said Alavi during his visit to Shalamcheh border, in Khuzestan Province, Iran.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of Shalamcheh crossing and mentioned that serving the Arbaeen pilgrims across the border of Iran-Iraq continues.

The highest number of pilgrims has crossed Shalmacheh. Some 850,000 Iranian and foreign pilgrims entered Iraq via the Shalmacheh border crossing during the past two weeks.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, millions of people flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hossein is located, to perform mourning rites. This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

ZZ/IRN83516323

News Code 151184

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News