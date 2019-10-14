IKIA transports 49,000 Arbaeen pilgrims in four days

Hassan Khoshkhoo, the Airport Operations Department deputy at Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC), made the announcement, adding that Arbaeen flights from IKIA to Najaf and Baghdad began last week on October 9, More than 48,934 Arbaeen pilgrims around 342,915 tons of cargo and 288 flights were transported through Terminal 1 and Salam International Terminal.

Iran sent over 15 million Iranians Arbaeen pilgrims to Najaf and Baghdad for visiting the Shrine of Imam Hussain (PBUH) in last year.

More than 7.27 million passengers and 141,704 tons of cargos were transported from IKIA during the period to rank third on the list of Iran’s busiest airports in 2018, The figures show 19% and 14% decline year on year.

MNA/IKAC