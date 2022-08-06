Iran, Iraq to cooperate for holding Arbaeen rituals: envoy

During a meeting with Iranian and Iraqi officials on Friday evening, Al-e Sadegh said that Iran is ready to cooperate with Iraq to hold a magnificent Arbaeen ceremony.

He added that in coordination with the Iraqi government and the Interior Minister, three land borders are currently open for pilgrims to enter Iraq.

Referring to the active borders of Shalamcheh, Chazabeh, and Mehran, he noted that the Khosravi border will be opened until August 13 to reduce the pressure on the Mehran and Zurbatiyah borders.

He noted that Iran will provide 1,000 buses to transfer the pilgrims and at the same time, the Red Crescent is ready to serve the pilgrims.

Pointing to Iran's full readiness to cooperate with Iraq in holding the magnificent Arbaeen ceremony, he said, "We should try to set up a field hospital in Zurbatiyah as well."

