13 October 2019 - 12:51

US raised IRGC’s esteem with its hostility: Iran’s Leader

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – The Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Americans helped increase the esteem and glory of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps with their hostile behavior and “aggressive faces”.

“The Americans, with their aggressive and angry faces and hostile behavior toward the IRGC, have in fact helped increase the IRGC’s esteem,” Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in his speech during a graduation ceremony for military cadets at Imam Hossein University on Sunday.

The administration of US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization on April 8 as part of the White House's increasingly aggressive strategy towards Iran.

Elsewhere, the Leader stressed that IRGC must use state-of-the-art military equipment, which is “designed and developed by yourselves."

