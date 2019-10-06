Neighboring countries to get access to Iranian laboratory services: official

Neighboring countries are new customers for Iran’s laboratory services, he said, adding, “presenting domestic laboratory services will be facilitated to the neighboring countries.”

He termed development of services of this network as one of the key and basic points of cooperation with other countries and added, “to create the possibility of accessing and facilitate the presentation of laboratory services to neighboring countries in a more systemic and regular manner is one of the most important programs of the network.”

Currently, laboratories from border cities of the country offer quality services to neighboring states but programs have been compiled to provide these services in a more systematic way through taking advantage of maximum capabilities and capacities available in laboratory network of strategic technologies, he added.

According to him, taking advantage of laboratory capabilities and services of other countries in order to further promote research activities of the country is the next pillar of international cooperation of the laboratory network of strategic technologies of the vice presidency for science and technology.

Some countries especially advanced countries are equipped with advanced laboratory equipment, he said, adding, “for this purpose, we try to establish more cooperation and interaction with laboratories of these countries in order to resolve problems facing the country in this respect.”

MA/4738192