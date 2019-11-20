Biotechnology development to create a great jump in promoting non-oil exports

Biotechnology is one of the sciences that can be at the service of development of welfare and production of national wealth, he said, adding, “biotechnology is associated with high added value and has got the lion’s market share in the world.”

Attaining three percent share of world’s biotechnology market by 2025 is one of the main objectives of the Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, he added.

Given the high significance of biotechnology, it is tried to develop this profitable and lucrative science in the country, he added.

Development of biotechnology in the country can earn about $31 billion revenues which is a great jump in export of non-oil commodities.

Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology is one of the institutions that follows up the development of biotechnology in the country in specialized form.

