Dec 10, 2020, 4:05 AM

Gen. Taqizadeh hails MUT role in monitoring anti-Iran threats

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Deputy of Iran's Defense Minister said that Malek Ashtar University is one of the top universities at the international level which monitors technological threats of the Iran's enemies including the US and Zionist Regime.

Speaking in a ceremony at Malek Ashtar University of Technology (MUT), Brigadier General Qasem Taqizadeh said that this university observes technological threats of the enemies of Iran, including the United States and the Zionist regime and their allies, and predicts deterrent systems according to the needs of the armed forces.

Stating that the Malek Ashtar University of Technology is one of the top universities at the international level he said, “The mission of this university is to develop and upgrade the level of technical and research knowledge required by the defense industry and the armed forces.”

Stating that Iran has made good progress in the fields of space, missiles, electronic warfare and etc. he said, “Today, we are among the top three countries in the field of anti-tank missiles, and among the top two countries in the field of individual weapons, and also among the top four countries in the field of missiles.”

