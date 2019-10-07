Cementing ties with neighbors most effective tactic against 'bullying'

Referring back to Iranian President’s recent trip to Armenia for the Eurasian Economic Union summit, he said “expansion of ties with neighbors stands among top priorities of the government.”

He noted that in addition to developing ties with Eurasian countries, Iran is focused on improving relations with regional countries, in particular, the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Iran is inclined to improve economic, political and cultural relations with all of its neighbors and to utilize all available capacities to improve ties with littoral states in the Persian Gulf through diplomacy and President Rouhani’s recently discussed HOPE peace plan.

“Iran is concerned about any tension or unrest in regional countries and wants serious measures to be taken to provide security in all countries of the region,” the spokesperson said.

Noting the recent unrest in Iraq, he emphasized on the significance of unity among the Iraqi people.

“As always, the Islamic Republic announces its readiness for helping Iraqi brothers and sisters,” he said, “No propaganda can separate the Iranian and Iraqi nations.”

As he also informed Iran is planning to endorse free trade agreements with five countries, which will make access to a 200-million people market for Iran.

MNA/ 4739173