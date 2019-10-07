Persian Gulf Air Defense HQ inaugurated in Bushehr

The “Persian Gulf Air Defense Headquarters” officially started its mission in a ceremony attended by Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi.
The center is equipped with the latest homegrown control and surveillance technologies with the capacity to help keep a better watch on the region.
The southern-based air defense forces of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps will be under the direct command of the Persian Gulf Air Defense Headquarters.
MNA/4739462
