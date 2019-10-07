  1. Politics
7 October 2019 - 12:27

Persian Gulf Air Defense HQ inaugurated in Bushehr

Persian Gulf Air Defense HQ inaugurated in Bushehr

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force inaugurated its new air defense headquarters in the southern province of Bushehr on Monday.

The “Persian Gulf Air Defense Headquarters” officially started its mission in a ceremony attended by Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi.

The center is equipped with the latest homegrown control and surveillance technologies with the capacity to help keep a better watch on the region.

The southern-based air defense forces of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps will be under the direct command of the Persian Gulf Air Defense Headquarters.

MNA/4739462

News Code 150933

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News