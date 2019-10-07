Zarif refutes rumors of bio-terror attack on Iran envoy Takht-Ravanchi

“Mr. Takht-Ravanchi was diagnosed with cancer after departing for [UN mission in] New York and he was not aware of his illness while in Iran,” Zarif said on Monday.

“If we were aware of his condition, we would have started the treatment in Iran but the diagnosis was made in America and his doctor emphasized the need for immediate surgery,” he said, adding, “He has undergone surgery in New York and is now receiving chemotherapy.”

“I reject the rumors of biological terror attack against Mr. Takht Ravanchi,” he highlighted.

Ravanchi couldn’t accompany the Iranian delegation in September’s UN General Assembly due to being hospitalized in New York. Washington didn’t allow Foreign Minister Zarif to visit him in the hospital, demanding the release of a security prisoner in Iran in exchange. Tehran condemned Washington’s move, while some described it as ‘uncivilized’.

Zarif said then that ‘thanks to technology’ he was able to talk with Takht-Ravanchi.

US has imposed severe restrictions on movements of Iranian diplomats in New York as they are just able to move between three buildings in the American city.

MAH/IRN 83506414