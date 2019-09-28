Takht-Ravanchi to be back in office soon: Iranian diplomat

"Doctors assess that the treatment will soon be completed with God's grace and he will be back in the office," said Miryousefi.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who has been in New York for the annual UN gathering of world leaders, had hoped to visit him as he is being treated for cancer and requested permission from the State Department, diplomats at the United Nations said. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the issue has not been made public. However, the United States said Friday that Iran's foreign minister can visit Takht-Ravanchi at a New York hospital only if Tehran releases an American citizen, diplomats and the US State Department said.

MNA/4731194