28 September 2019

Takht-Ravanchi to be back in office soon: Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Head of Media office at the Iranian Mission to the United Nations Alireza Miryousefi announced on social media network that Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi will be back to the office in the near future.

"Doctors assess that the treatment will soon be completed with God's grace and he will be back in the office," said Miryousefi.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who has been in New York for the annual UN gathering of world leaders, had hoped to visit him as he is being treated for cancer and requested permission from the State Department, diplomats at the United Nations said. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the issue has not been made public. However, the United States said Friday that Iran's foreign minister can visit Takht-Ravanchi at a New York hospital only if Tehran releases an American citizen, diplomats and the US State Department said.

