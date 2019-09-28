Zarif says was able to speak to Iran's UN envoy 'thanks to technology'

"Thanks to technology, I was able to see and talk to my friend of 40 years and our UN ambassador Ravanchi, who is in hospital here in New York only a few blocks away," the top Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet on Saturday after a video call with Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is admitted to the hospital in the US due to his illness.

The Iranian delegation headed by President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has faced illegal restrictions by the US administration while in New York to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session in the American city of New York.

Head of Media office at the Iranian Mission to the United Nations Alireza Miryousefi announced on social media network earlier on Saturday that Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi will be back to the office in the near future.

