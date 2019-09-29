Amir-Abdollahian calls US officials ‘uncivilized’ for blocking Zarif from visiting ill colleague

“The uncivilized White House hawks banned the humanitarian visit to Iran's UN Amb. #Ravanchi by the Iranian delegation. This is nothing but 'rogue behavior',” Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Sunday.

He also prayed for a swift recovery of the Iranian diplomat.

The United States has rejected a request by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is being treated for cancer in a hospital in New York.

The US State Department made the announcement on Friday, adding Zarif could only visit his ill colleague if Tehran released one of the several American citizens detained in Iran.

Zarif tweeted on Saturday that "Thanks to technology, I was able to see and talk to my friend of 40 years and our UN ambassador Ravanchi, who is in hospital here in New York only a few blocks away."

Due to US sanctions and travel restrictions placed on Zarif in July, the foreign minister could only travel between the John F. Kennedy airport and a limited area surrounding the UN building in New York where he was to take part in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

