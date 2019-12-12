  1. Politics
Brig. Gen. Hajizadeh:

Khatam-al Anbiya construction HQ nullified impact of enemies’ sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that with the major measures taken, Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters has nullified the impact of all cruel sanctions imposed by enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks om Thu. at the 2nd day of Nationwide Seminar of Commanders of Khatam-al Anbiya Headquarters and said, “were it not for the 30-year measures taken by Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters, today, we would see a wider impact of sanctions on various fields of industry, mine, energy and economy.”

With the steps taken by the Headquarters so far, not only many cruel sanctions have been nullified in the country, but also all these sanctions have been turned into an opportunity for the  growth and economic prosperity of the country, he added.

Iran has managed to indigenize the world’s modern-day technology in many areas, he said, adding, “today, sophisticated equipment and machinery, used in defense industry, have been manufactured by expert domestic manpower and engineers.”

