“No longer facing threat of war, time for Iran’s counterattack”

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh says that the enemy has reached the end of the line in confronting Iran and now it’s time for Tehran’s counterattack.

Hajizadeh made the remarks in a response to the latest US officials’ rhetoric against Tehran and Washington’s increasing military presence in the region.

The senior IRGC commander rejected the US officials’ talk of military option against Iran as worthless and empty words, saying that the lack of a reaction to the shooting down of an American drone over the Persian Gulf showed that their talk of a military option against Tehran has been nothing but empty words.

He added that the country has grown immune against the threat of war as it has developed domestically-produced defense systems, warning against the enemy’s infiltration into the country as its latest tactic to hit Iran.

Hajizadeh further referred to the economic pressures, saying that the enemy’s weapon of sanctions has run out of bullets and it is now Tehran’s turn to stage a counterattack.

The senior IRGC commander also referred to a recent increase in the anti-Iran rhetoric of the head of the United Arab Emirates' police and some Saudi officials, warning them not to misunderstand Iran’s show of restraints over the past years.

