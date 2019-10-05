Iran, Bosnia stress expansion of bilateral coop.

The two sides held talks on development of bilateral ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina in this meeting.

Iranian ambassador congratulated Begovic on his reappointment as the Head of Bosnia’s Parliament.

Referring to Iran’s stand on important regional and international issues, he said that Iran's approach is comprehensive security in the Persian Gulf in the context of increased regional cooperation and to avoid the illegal interference of foreign military forces.

The Head of Bosnia’s Parliament, for his part, highlighted the importance of friendly relations between the two countries and emphasized the support of the Bosnian Parliament for expansion of relations with Iran.

