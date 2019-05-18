Tehran, Sarajevo discuss expansion of parliamentary ties

Borjana Kristo recalled the significance of friendly relations and stressed the need for promoting mutual cooperation with Iran in all fields.

She also hoped that bilateral relations will further improve with the formation of the new government and establishment of parliamentary commissions, IRNA reported.

Heydari, for his part, congratulated election of Kristo as the chairwoman of the country’s House of Representatives and briefed on the situation of bilateral relations, stressing the need for promoting parliamentary cooperation.

Pointing to Iran’s stances on the Nuclear Deal and current developments in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, he noted that the Iranian nation has always abided by its commitments and responsibilities and will never surrender to threats and acts of bullying.

