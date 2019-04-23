we seek expanding bilateral economic relations with Tehran: Bosnian diplomat

According to the news service of Iranian Parliament 'ICANA', the Bosnia and Herzegovina’s under-secretary for bilateral relations Ahmet Halilovic made the remarks at a meeting with the chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Morteza Saffar Nazari in Tehran on Tuesday.

Halilovic said that Iran and Bosnia enjoy good relations while adding that the two countries can further expand their bilateral ties.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is seeking to develop cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in trade and economic fields, according to the Bosnian official. He also emphasized the importance of expanding economic and trade relations with Iran as well as cultural and scientific ties.

Saffari Natanzi, for his part, referred to the friendly and long-standing relationship between Iran and Bosnia Herzegovina, saying that despite such support, efforts should be made to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries at various levels.

The Iranian lawmaker further stressed the important role of exchanging visits of parliamentary delegations between the two countries in expanding overall bilateral relations, saying that the Iran-Bosnia joint parliamentary friendship group at the Iranian Parliament welcomes exchange of views and delegations with their Bosnian counterpart.

