Russia's S-500 missile system test fired in Syria: Reports

The most important elements of Russia's S-500 Prometey air defense system have been tested in Syria, according to Izvestia, a Russian media outlet, citing sources in the Defence Ministry.

According to the publication, during S-500 testing, experts identified "certain problems" in the operation of the equipment, but they were quickly eliminated.

It is specified that the tests are already complete and have been recognized as successful.

The Russian Defence Ministry has not yet commented on the reports.

The S-500’s technical specifications remain shrouded in secrecy; although reports speculate that the system will be capable of destroying targets from distances of up to 600 km away, and tracking and striking up to 10 ballistic targets moving at hyper-sonic speeds up to 7 km per second (the equivalent of about Mach 20).

MNA/SPUTNIK