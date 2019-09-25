Iran determined to find political solutions for Syrian crisis

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

During the meeting, the Iranian delegation briefed the Syrian president on the details of the tripartite meeting of the presidents of Iran, Russia, and Turkey that was held in Ankara last week, going over what had been discussed there regarding the situation in Idlib as well as the committee for discussing a new Syrian constitution.

Khaji said that Tehran was continuing coordination and discussions with the Syrian leadership, highlighting the Iranian leadership’s appreciation of the achievements of the Syrian army on the ground.

The Iranian diplomat also stressed that Tehran continues to support the Syrian government in order to ensure the safety, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Arab country.

For his part, President al-Assad said that after some eight years of foreign-backed militancy in Syria, the US and its allies were now attempting to deplete the resources of the Arab country, the same policy he said was being currently employed against Iran.

He went on to say that the United States and its Western allies have lost hope in achieving the goals they had once planned to achieve in the Arab country, while emphasizing the importance of continuing constructive coordination among Damascus, Tehran, and Moscow regarding the various issues concerning the Arab country and the region.

He said Syrian-Iranian-Russian coordination had led to the successful formation of the constitutional committee despite the obstacles imposed by the sides that supported terrorism.

The Syrian leader also said that with each political and military success achieved, there would be more attempts to complicate issues, adding, “But at the same time, we are becoming more powerful and more efficient.”

