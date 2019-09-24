Iranian diplomat, UN Syria envoy meet in Lebanon

Khaji, who is also Iran’s senior negotiator in Syrian and Yemeni affairs, met Pedersen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Beirut on Monday evening.

In the gathering, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria.

Pedersen, who has traveled to Beirut after meetings with Syrian officials in Damascus, provided a description of the negotiations and agreements with the Syrian authorities in the meeting.

The two sides also expresses satisfaction with the progress made in the formation of Syria’s Constitutional Committee, and emphasized the necessity for the ultimate resolution of the Syria crisis.

Khaji is going to visit Damascus on Tuesday for talks with the Syrian officials.

MNA/MFA