US left JCPOA after suffering various defeats against Iran

Zarif made the comments during a short stay in Germany's Frankfort on the way home from New York on Sunday in a meeting with Iranians residing in the German city.

The top Iranian diplomat described the US pressures against Iran on the international stage as unprecedented over the past forty years since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, calling on the Iranian representatives outside Iran to rely on the Iranian people's power as the only way out of the problems.

The foreign minister criticized the European countries for succumbing to the US pressures against Iran, saying "over the past 5 months, Europe has been trying to give us credit line equivalent to Iranian oil sales, but it has not been able to do this small thing because its master (the US) had not allowed them to spend its own money for its own security."

Elsewhere, he once again called on the Iranian diplomats to join the people's resistance against foreign pressures, underlining that the resistance of the people has made the US administration angry so that it is haplessly resorting to the pressures.

