Iran engaged in US-initiated cyber war, says Zarif

He made the remarks in an interview to air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press."

When asked if Iran has plans to interfere with the US elections, the Iranian foreign minister said “We don’t have a preference in your election to intervene in that election.”

“We don’t interfere in the internal affairs of another country,” Zarif said. “But there is a cyber war going on.”

The Iranian official cited Stuxnet, Zero day, and Operation Olympic as instances of US' cyber attacks.

“The United States started that cyber war, with attacking our nuclear facilities in a very dangerous, irresponsible way that could’ve killed millions of people. You remember Stuxnet?” Zarif said, referring to the 2010 cyber attacks on Iran’s nuclear energy facilities by the Stuxnet computer worm, built jointly by the US and the Israeli regime.

“So there is a cyber war ... and Iran is engaged in that cyber war. But the United — any war that the United States starts, it won’t be able to finish," Zarif added.

