People’s privacy must be completely protected in cyberspace: Rouhani

A session for improving basic and public cyberspace infrastructures was held on Wednesday evening with President Rouhani as the chairman, according to the official website of the Iranian Presidency.

At the session that heads of related organs were taking part, Rouhani referred to today’s technologic developments and said “today, people’s life in the entire world has been attached with communications technology, which is increasing day by day.”

“Because of the fact that a major part of this attachment is in the field of service, we must not allow services to face interruptions,” he continued.

The President said “ensuring the cyberspace security and protecting this space means protecting people’s security and their required services."

On people’s reliance on the Internet for receiving services, he said “the amount of services people need should be satisfied through the National Information Network more and people’s privacy must be completely protected."

Appreciating the work done in improving cyberspace infrastructures, Rouhani added “services that people need should be developed.”

“Although full reliance on non-domestic equipment and applications is not possible in today’s world, we have to pay attention to national and domestic potentials and applications to improve domestic technologies,” said the President.

MNA/PR