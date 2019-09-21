Iran dismisses reports of successful cyber-attacks on its oil facilities

“According to observations, despite western media’s claims, no successful cyber-attacks have been carried out on oil facilities and vital infrastructures,” Afta Strategic Management Center, a body working under Iran’s Presidency, said in a statement on Saturday.

Some media had claimed on Saturday that a number of Iranian servers and websites, including petrochemical firms, have come cyber-attacks.

Also, Head of ITO (Iran’s Information Technology Organization) Amir Nazemi dismissed the reports, tweeting, “In the past 48 hours, no unexpected incident which indicates a cyber-attack has been observed in the Dejfa shield.”

“The sentence of ‘there will be no war’ also includes the cyberspace,” he said noting that Iran is ready to counter any aggression.

In May 2019, Iranian ICT Ministry unveiled a cybersecurity project codenamed Digital Fortress (Dejfa in Persian) to shield the country from increasing cyber threats targeting Iran’s infrastructure and online businesses.

MNA/ 4724357