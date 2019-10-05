  1. Politics
Supreme council reviews Digital Services Development plan

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – At the session of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace chaired by President Rouhani, the Digital Services Development Document was reviewed.

According to the official website of the Iranian Presidency, the Supreme Council of Cyberspace convened on Saturday evening in a session chaired by President Rouhani and reviewed parts of the Digital Services Development Document.

During the session, the requirements for essential public digital services were reviewed, based on which the government is required to provide electronic services with proper tariffs for people from different backgrounds, including the disabled, the elderly and so on.

