Leader forwards outlines of legislation system to three branches of government

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday forwarded the outlines of legislation system, calling on them to report the actions they take and timing of their actions in that regard to him.

The Leader took the action in accordance with Article 110 of the Iranian constitution.

In the Leader's letter, it is stressed that the legislation system of all the three branches of the government, including the Legislative, the Executive and the Judicial, must not be in contradiction with the Islamic Sharia law as the major source of legislation.

The Leader also has called for the conformity of the regulations with the constitution by taking proper measures.

