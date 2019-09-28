  1. Politics
28 September 2019 - 17:24

Leader forwards outlines of legislation system to three branches of government

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has forwarded to the three branches of the Iranian government the outlines of legislation system, calling on them to report the actions they take and timing of their actions to him.

The Leader took the action in accordance with Article 110 of the Iranian constitution. 

In the Leader's letter, it is stressed that the legislation system of all the three branches of the government, including the Legislative, the Executive and the Judicial, must not be in contradiction with the Islamic Sharia law as the major source of legislation.

The Leader also has called for the conformity of the regulations with the constitution by taking proper measures. 

Kamal Iranidoost

