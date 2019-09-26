Vicious European countries should not be trusted: Ayat. Khamenei

“The Europeans, despite their pledges, stuck to the US’ sanctions and did not do anything [regarding their JCPOA obligations], so no hope should be pinned on the Europeans,” Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts in Tehran on Thursday.

In the Quran, God introduces the way to overcome disbelievers and Satan as relying on Him. Today, too, when one sees that the enemy, Satan, the US government and the vicious European governments have lined up together against Iran, it increases our faith in our rightfulness," he added.

The Leader said the Iranian officials who were engaged in negotiations say the Europeans have fulfilled none of their commitments, adding, “This is the strongest reason why we should not trust them in any field.”

Contrary to their promises, the Europeans remained committed to the American sanctions [against Iran] in practice and took no action” to honor their obligations under the deal, officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Ayatollah Khamenei added.

