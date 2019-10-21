  1. Economy
4th Intl. Fisheries Industry Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – The Fourth International Exhibition of Fisheries, Aquaculture & Related Industry (IFEX 2019) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated today in the presence of head of Iranian Fisheries Organization, chairman of Parliament Industries Commission, domestic and foreign producers, Chinese ambassador to Iran and Charge d’affaires of Bulgarian Embassy to Tehran.

Organizing such exhibitions will pave the grounds for producers to exchange their views with one another in relevant field and also will increase cooperation and interaction among them.

The 4th International Exhibition of Fisheries, Aquaculture & Related Industry (IFEX 2019) will run until Oct. 24.

