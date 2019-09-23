29 domestic, foreign firms keen on investing in Chabahar port

These domestic and foreign companies applied to invest in the port in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 21), he added.

Turning to the increase of attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Chabahar Port, he stated, “as the largest oceanic port of the country with a strategic location and access to international free waters, Chabahar Port has a special place in Iran’s exchanges of goods with other countries in the region.”

As a gateway of doing trade and business with IORA (Indian-Ocean Rim Association), CIS (Commonwealth Independent States), Afghanistan, Central Asia and proximity to the ports in the Sea of Oman and Indian Ocean, Chabahar Port is the best transit route for regional countries in terms of offshore, onshore and security trade, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director general stressed the special situation of Chabahar Port in view of industrialists and added, “domestic and foreign sectors show high tendency to make huge investment in the port due to its strategic position.”

Submitting 29 applications by investors since the beginning of the current year and visiting more than 36 domestic and foreign delegations to Chabahar port are a solid evidence for the said claim, Aghaei added.

He put the number of domestic and foreign delegations that visited Chabahar port last year (ended March 20, 2019) at 150.

