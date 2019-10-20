'A Hairy Tale' wins at 35th Warsaw Film Festival

The film (‘Maskharehbaz’ in Persian) narrates the story of a young man (Saber Abar) who is passionate about acting. He works at a barbershop together with Babak Hamidian, and practices acting after he is finished with work.

It is directed and written by Homayoun Ghanizadeh, with Ali Mosafa as the producer. The cast also includes Ali Nasirian, Reza Kianian, and Hedieh Tehrani.

The jury panel for the International Competition of this year's Warsaw Film Festival included Małgorzata Bela-Pawlikowska (Poland), Oana Giurgiu (Romania), Hanna Slak (Slovenia), Bujar Alimani (Albania), and Michal Leszczyłowski, Polish director/editor living in Sweden.

The Grand Prix was awarded to 'Shindisi' by Georgian director Dito Tsintsadze.

‘A Hairy Tale’ had won several awards at this year’s edition of Iran’s Fajr Film Festival, including Crystal Simorgh for Best Film of Vision of Art and Experience, and Best Film in the New Vision category.

