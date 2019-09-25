Zarif expresses happiness with extraordinary JCPOA Joint Commission meeting

The extraordinary meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 74th session in New York on Wednesday, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the top diplomats of P4 + 1 (China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom) and Federica Mogherini, the EU's foreign policy chief, discussed the latest situation of the implementing the Iranian nuclear deal or the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions in the light of recent developments.

The meeting did not take place as part of the JCPOA Joint Commission regular meetings, and is therefore taken as a substitute for the JCPOA Joint Commission, which had been agreed and emphasized at previous Commission meetings.

Meanwhile, EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said after the meeting that the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal are committed to preserving the pact though it is “increasingly difficult,”

She said France, Britain, Germany, Russia, China and Iran had agreed to continue efforts to implement the deal, which US President Donald Trump withdrew from in May 2018.

