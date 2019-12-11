New US sanctions on 5 Iranian entities, 2 vessels, 1 individual

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed sanctioning some Iranian entities, including Mahan Air.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, DC, Pompeo said the US would continue its sanctions-based campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has named US unilateral sanctions against Iran a political and economic mistake and a move in contrast to international regulations and resolutions.

“Unfortunately, America’s diplomacy is incapable of adopting reasonable diplomatic initiatives and approaches and they only rely on force and economic terrorism,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said reaction to newly imposed sanctions on October 31, targeting the construction sector, adding, “the United States’ bullying diplomacy, which is being used against other countries and even international and multilateral mechanisms, has become a global challenge.”

MNA/PR