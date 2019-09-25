Rouhani’s UN address to focus on JCPOA, sanctions, regional security

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Wednesday, Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s national security commission, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, outlined the key points of President Rouhani’s address at the UN General Assembly session today.

“Europe’s lack of commitment to the Iran nuclear deal will definitely be one of the key topics of the president’s address at the UNGA session today, since Europeans have made a lot of empty promises and showed much weakness in making decisions that go against the US’ wishes. President Rouhani will definitely voice criticism about their unsatisfactory performance,” Naghavi Hosseini said.

He went on to add, “another topic will be the US’ unjust sanctions against the Iranian nation. Most recently, the US re-imposed sanctions on the central bank, a measure that reveals the US’ sheer frustration with the failure of their pressure campaign against Iran.”

The spokesman noted that Rouhani was likely to discuss regional security as well. “The Western countries, particularly the US, have been causing insecurity and conflict in the region with their meddling.”

Rouhani’s peace plan initiative for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, called the ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ (HOPE), will also be discussed during the address, Naghavi added.

The ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ (HOPE) is Iran’s regional peace plan, to be presented to the UN General Assembly today, which, according to Rouhani, has been designed to include all countries of the region and aims to expand cooperation beyond regional security.

“Iran’s measures in reducing commitments to the JCPOA is a very important topic that will be addressed during the president’s speech at the UN today,” he said.

