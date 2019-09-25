Iran offers sympathy to Pakistan over quake

In a Wednesday statement, Iranian Embassy in Pakistan also offered sympathy over the tragic disaster to the Pakistani nation and government, as well as the bereaved families of the victims.

Tuesday's powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake levelled homes and shops and split open roads in an area between the towns of Jhelum and Mirpur to the north, which is in Pakistan's portion of the disputed Hymalayan territory of Kashmir. At least 24 people were killed and 450 injured after a shallow earthquake struck north-eastern Pakistan, tearing car-sized cracks into roads and heavily damaging infrastructure.

In October 2015, a magnitude 7.5-quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people, flattening buildings in rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a magnitude-7.6 quake on October 8, 2005, that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

ZZ/IRN83490393