4.4-mag. earthquake strikes Hara forests, Qeshm

Its epicenter was at the depth of 18.0 km, 55.68 degrees longitude and 26.68 degrees latitude at the border of Hara forests, the Persian Gulf and Qeshm Island.

The Mangrove forests of Qeshm or Hara forests of Qeshm are the mangrove forests on the southern coast of Iran, particularly on and near the island of Qeshm in the Persian Gulf. Dominated by the species Avicennia marina, known locally as the "hara" or "harra" tree, the forests represent an important ecological resource. The "Hara Protected Area" on Quesm and the nearby mainland is a biosphere reserve where commercial use is restricted to fishing (mainly shrimp), tourist boat trips, and limited mangrove cutting for animal feed.

