AHVAZ, Jul. 09 (MNA) – A strong 5.7-magnitude quake hit southwestern part of Iran on Monday, striking 84 km east of the city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan province. Some buildings sustained major damage in the massive earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake was Golgir village, 45 km off Masjed Soleyman, at a depth of 17 km. The quake was also felt in Baghmalek, Izeh and Haftkel. The causalities so far have been reported as one killed and 46 others wounded.