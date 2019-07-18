4.2-mag. earthquake strikes Ahvaz, Khuzestan

Its epicenter was at the depth of 14.0 km, in an area located 33 km of Ahvaz, 42 km of Shadegan, and 54 km of Hamidiyeh.
TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – A 4.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Ahvaz, Southwestern province of Khuzestan at 03:15 A.M. on Thursday.
Its epicenter was at the depth of 14.0 km, in an area located 33 km of Ahvaz, 42 km of Shadegan, and 54 km of Hamidiyeh.
Its 3.4-magnitude aftershake shook the same region at at 03:22 A.M.
No casualties have been reported yet.
