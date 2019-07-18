  1. Iran
18 July 2019 - 10:27

4.2-mag. earthquake strikes Ahvaz, Khuzestan

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – A 4.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Ahvaz, Southwestern province of Khuzestan at 03:15 A.M. on Thursday.

Its epicenter was at the depth of 14.0 km, in an area located 33 km of Ahvaz, 42 km of Shadegan, and 54 km of Hamidiyeh.

Its 3.4-magnitude aftershake shook the same region at at 03:22 A.M. 

No casualties have been reported yet.

