Trump trying to hijack discourse of peace: Iran govt. spox

In a Tuesday tweet, Rabiei said Trump's attack on the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was, in fact, the replacement of the concept of peace with the concept of violence.

“Trump describes economic terrorism which has no function but invading Iranians' health and life rights every day as a move to pursue peace,” he said.

In his address to UN General Assembly on Tuesday, the US president repeated the earlier accusations by his administration against Iran over the recent Yemeni forces' attacks on Aramco facilities, called on other nations to join the United States to pressure Iran.

This is while, Iran has strongly denied any role in the attacks on Aramco facilities, stressing that the attacks was a response to the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen by Yemeni forces.

MNA/4728050