Pres. Rouhani departs for NY to attend UNGA

President Rouhani was seen off by senior officials of the country including senior adviser to Iran's Leader Ali Akbar Velayati and First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri.

Delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly, meeting with heads of some Asian and European countries as well as UN secretary general are on President Rouhani's agenda during the visit.

The president is also scheduled to meet with senior directors of American media and elites of the country's foreign policy.

President Rouhani is slated to leave New York for Tehran late on Thursday.

