23 September 2019 - 10:29

Pres. Rouhani departs for NY to attend UNGA

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran for New York at the head of a high-ranking political delegations this morning to attend 74th annual meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

President Rouhani was seen off by senior officials of the country including senior adviser to Iran's Leader Ali Akbar Velayati and First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri.

Delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly, meeting with heads of some Asian and European countries as well as UN secretary general are on President Rouhani's agenda during the visit.

The president is also scheduled to meet with senior directors of American media and elites of the country's foreign policy.

President Rouhani is slated to leave New York for Tehran late on Thursday.

