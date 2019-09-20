  1. Politics
Aramco attacks proved oil more precious than blood: Nasrallah

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Secretary-General of the Hezbollah resistance movement said the international response to Yemeni retaliatory attack on Saudi oil facilities showed that oil is more precious than the blood of Yemeni people by Saudi-led coalition.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah comment came in a live speech on the occasion of a memorial ceremony for Sheikh Hussein Kourani, one of the initial founders of Hezbollah.

Nasrallah said that Sheikh Kourani was one of the initial founders of Hezbollah, who manifested clearly his loyalty to the path away from personal interests, according to Iran Press quoting Al-Manar TV.

Secretary-General of the Hezbollah insisted on the movement's right to confront the Israeli drone's attacks and said that Hezbollah is committed to the current balance of deterrence.

Nasrallah reminded the Hezbollah latest incident of confronting against Zionist regime intruding drones on Sep.09, 2019, event in which Hezbollah shot down Israeli drone outside Ramyah, southern Lebanon.

Israeli drone was targeted by Hezbollah while flying over Lebanon-Palestine border air space. 

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah's power in the downing of the Israeli drone curbed the Zionist enemy’s aerial violations and vowed more responses.

"All collaborators with the Zionist enemy are traitors and must be tried in accordance with their crimes", Secretary-General of the Hezbollah said.

Sayyed Nasrallah added that the Israeli collaborators must not be classified as “forcibly deported” because they escaped to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Sayyed Nasrallah went to say that Hezbollah and Lebanese 'Free Patriotic Movement' understanding does not stipulate the return of the Israeli collaborators without any trial.

Nasrallah then advised Saudi Arabia and UAE to stop the unjust war against Yemen.

