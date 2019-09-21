Rouhani to leave for New York on Monday

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rouhani will visit New York to take part in the 74th meeting of the UN General Assembly.

The Iranian president will deliver a speech at the high-level UNGA meeting, hold talks with presidents and heads of states, and attend news conferences during his stay in New York.

The US’ delay in issuing visas for the Iranian delegation had put the trip to New York in doubt. This is while any attempt to bar Iran’s presence at the UN General Assembly is against the UN rules and regulations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also left for New York on Friday shortly after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the international body had intervened to solve the matter.

The 74th session of the UNGA opened in New York on Sept. 17. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be on Sept. 24, where President Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech.

MNA/TSNM2100707