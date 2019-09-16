12th Iranian Filmfest. 'San Francisco' slated for late Sept.

The 12th Annual Iranian Film Festival – San Francisco, the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, will be held on September 28-29, screening a record breaking 50 films, in two days, from Iran, USA, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Canada, Ukraine, Hungary, and India.

The films range from fiction, short, documentary, and animation to music video.

The fiction lineup includes ‘Axing’, ‘Dressage’, ‘Dirty Job’, etc.

Aside from the fiction, Iranian Film Festival pays special attention to the documentary genre with some of the best young talents Iranian cinema can offer.

The animation section includes works created by a group of talented artists such as ‘Once Upon a Time’, ‘The Sixth String’, ‘The Damn Junks’, ‘The Fence’, ‘Tree’, ‘One Person’, etc.

The short film section includes ‘Short Wave’, ‘Drowned’, ‘The Pains of the Sea’, ‘Delay’, ‘Driving Lessons’, etc.

The festival aims to discover and support the next generation of Iranian filmmakers living and working around the world, according to the event’s website.

The winners in each category are presented with the Sepanta Award.

