5 February 2020 - 20:58

FM Zarif emphasizes role of cinema in creating common language

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wed. stressed the role of cinema in creation of common language among nations.

He made the remarks Wednesday in a meeting with the Director of Cinema Organization of Iran Hossein Entezami and a number of officials of Iranian cinema and Fajr Film Festival.

Zarif went on to stress the significance of cultural diplomacy in creating a common understanding between nations.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its mission in other countries are ready to establish very close cooperation and interaction in advancing future programs of the organization including the Fajr International Film Festival, Zarif underscored.

He pointed to the efforts of ill-wishers of the Islamic Iran and region for undermining the true image of the country in the fight against terrorism and stressed the capacity of using braveries of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani as a world hero in the fight against extremism and terrorism for the Iranian cinema.

