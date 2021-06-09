Details of Iran-China MoU on cinematic cooperation released

This Memorandum of Understanding has been concluded on the basis of equality, mutual respect, interests as well as the laws of Iran and China, Ruhollah Hosseini, director-general of the office of festivals and international cooperation of the Iranian Organization on Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs said.

According to one of the articles of this MoU, Iranian cinema products will enter the Chinese cinema market, he said, adding that regarding hundreds of millions of potential audiences in this country, it is very important from the economic prospect.

This MoU has been concluded for 3 years but it can be extended, he noted, saying that this first joint cinematic cooperation between Iran and China.

He went on to say, "Iran and China have been committed to providing the possibility of showing each other's cinematic works, according to the existing capacities, laws, and regulations of the two countries."

Of course, these cooperations will not be limited to film projects, and the two sides will also cooperate in the field of teacher and student exchanges, Hosseini said.

"Based on our observations, the Chinese are very eager to invest in Iranian cinema", he said, stressing that today the Chinese cinema market is known as the largest cinema market in the world.

According to this MoU, Iran and China will co-produce joint films which will be a big and significant event in Iranian cinema, considering the situation of the Chinese cinema industry and economy, he also added.

