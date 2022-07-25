Iran, Iraq ink MoU for cinema cooperation

According to the MoU that was inked at Iraqi National Theater on July 24, Iran and Iraq agreed to co-produce joint features, short films as well as documentaries.

Both sides also agreed to further enhance the mutual cooperation in the field of cinema, particularly exchanging research and information as well as releasing joint projects.

Promoting the technical knowledge of the two sides' artists, holding workshops, and exchanging experts for executing the cinematic projects were among the provisions of the MoU.

