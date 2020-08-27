Iran, China to boost media cooperation

The chief of Iran’s Digital Media Regulatory Authority (also known as Satra) Sadegh Emamian met and held talks with Ambassador of China in Iran Chang Hua on Wednesday.

Referring to the fact that Satra's task is to develop Iran's all-inclusive audiovisual media industry, Emamian said, “During the last two years, Satra has been got into relation with more than 40 Western media regulators.”

Today, the expansion of cooperation with the Eastern countries, especially China, that have made significant progress in their media systems is on Satra's agenda, he stated.

Emamian went on to say, “Economic cooperation of Iran and China can help the countries’ media grow in all areas”, adding that both China and Iran have some significant common concerns in political and social fields.

Emamian also proposed the concluding of a Memorandum of Understanding in order that Iran and China cooperate in the field of Internet-based media.

Chang Hua also welcomed Emamian’s proposal over concluding MoU between the two countries, adding, “We are ready to provide Iranian audiovisual media with a number of Chinese series for free, and we welcome the screening of Iranian films and series on Chinese platforms.”

