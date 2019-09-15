'Beloved' wins NETPAC award at Ulju filmfest. in Korea

The Iranian documentary won the award at South Korea's only mountain-themed film festival in the southeastern county of Ulju.

'Beloved' was competing with ten other titles, including 'Winter After Winter' by Chinese filmmaker Xing Jian, for the NETPAC award, which is given to the best Asian film on behalf of the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema.

‘Beloved’ has been one of the most successful Iranian documentaries in the past year, taking part in several notable film festivals such as Hot Docs and Berlin.

The film follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

The fourth edition of Ulju Mountain Film Festival (UMFF) ran from Sept. 6-10, screening 31 movies from 20 countries.

