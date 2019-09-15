‘The Last Fiction’ wins at San Diego filmfest. in US

The Last Fiction’, directed by Ashkan Rahgozar and produced by Ehsan Rasulof at Hoorakhsh Studios, is an open interpretation of the story of 'Zahhak', a page from one of the central tales of the 'Book of Kings/Shahnameh’ written by acclaimed Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010.

The film follows Zahhak's treacherous rise to the throne in Jamkard in Persia. The young and naïve hero Afaridoun will have to save the kingdom and its people from darkness. But he must first conquer his own demons in this portrayal of Persian mythology which reveals human nature.

In its latest international screening, the Iranian animation managed to win the ‘Best Animated Future Film’ at the 16th edition of San Diego International Kids' Film Festival in the US, held on 23-25 August 2019.

The SDIKFF screened over 150 films from more than 30 countries. With goals to promote positive educational impact on children and the youth, the San Diego International Kid’s Film Festival actively supports innovative films made by filmmakers from around the globe, according to the event’s website.

The voice cast of the animation includes top Iranian actors such as Leila Hatami ('A Separation'), Parviz Parastui ('Today') and Ashkan Khatibi ('So Close, So Far').

The animation premiered at Annecy, the world’s top animation film festival in France, and won several awards at international film festivals including the best feature animation award at the 3rd international South American films festival in Chile, the best film award at the 3rd Ajayu International Animation Festival in Peru, and the best score award at the 22nd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea.

Its international screening has recently kicked off in as many as 33 countries including Sweden, Russia and the US.

